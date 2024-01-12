CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, mining boost

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks due to rising crude and metal prices, while investors assesed mixed earnings from big U.S. banks.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 165.73 points, or 0.79%, at 21,084.13.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

