CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, materials push; eyes on BoC rate decision

June 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up at open on Wednesday, as energy and material stocks gained on higher commodity prices, while investors remained cautious ahead of a rate decision by the Bank of Canada later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.81 points, or 0.02%, at 20,060.41.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

