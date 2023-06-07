News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, materials push; eyes on BoC rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 07, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

June 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up at open on Wednesday, as energy and material stocks gained on higher commodity prices, while investors remained cautious ahead of a rate decision by the Bank of Canada later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.81 points, or 0.02%, at 20,060.41.

