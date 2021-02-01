CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, materials boost

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday buoyed by energy and materials stocks, as signs of a pick-up in demand made investors hopeful of a speedy economic recovery.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 212.32 points, or 1.22%, at 17,549.34.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

