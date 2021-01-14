CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, materials boost

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strength in both energy and materials stocks, while optimism about a large U.S. stimulus and upbeat Chinese export data further boosted sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.51 points, or 0.2%, at 17,970.25.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

