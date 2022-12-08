CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, materials boost

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as energy and materials stocks gained with China-led optimism boosting oil and metal prices.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 66.6 points, or 0.33%, at 20,039.82.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

