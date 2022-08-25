CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, material stocks boost

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy stock index opened higher on Thursday as energy and material shares tracked gains in oil and gold prices, with investors closely watching the gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole for cues on monetary policy outlook.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.15 points, or 0.35%, at 20,090.53.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

