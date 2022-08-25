US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, material stocks boost

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's resource-heavy stock index opened higher on Thursday as energy and material shares tracked gains in oil and gold prices, with investors closely watching the gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole for cues on monetary policy outlook.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.15 points, or 0.35%, at 20,090.53.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

