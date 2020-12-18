CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, upbeat retail sales data

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, extending gains for a fourth straight session, helped by strength in energy stocks and upbeat domestic retail sales data.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 18.5 points, or 0.1%, at 17,671.44.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

