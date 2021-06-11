CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, upbeat economic data

June 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as energy stocks gained on higher crude prices and upbeat economic data bolstered optimism over an economic rebound.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.38 points, or 0.2%, at 20,089.85.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

