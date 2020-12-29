CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, U.S. stimulus
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, after a long holiday weekend, helped by gains in heavyweight energy stocks and the approval of a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid package in the United States.
* At 09:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.39 points, or 0.18%, at 17,655.27.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
