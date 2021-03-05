US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, surprise trade surplus

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock opened higher on Friday as energy stocks gained 2.8%, tracking higher crude prices, while data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in January further lifted sentiment.

March 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock opened higher on Friday as energy stocks gained 2.8%, tracking higher crude prices, while data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in January further lifted sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 138.82 points, or 0.77%, at 18,264.54.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More