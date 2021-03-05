CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, surprise trade surplus

March 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock opened higher on Friday as energy stocks gained 2.8%, tracking higher crude prices, while data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in January further lifted sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 138.82 points, or 0.77%, at 18,264.54.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

