CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, easing Omicron worries

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in energy shares, as concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant faded.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 188.36 points, or 0.9%, at 21,049.46.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

