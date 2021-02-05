CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost despite grim jobs data

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, supported by energy stocks, offsetting concerns about worse-than-expected domestic jobs data for January.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58.65 points, or 0.33%, at 18,100.62.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru;)

