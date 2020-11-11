CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost, COVID-19 vaccine hopes

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by energy stocks, as hopes of a working COVID-19 vaccine lifted sentiment.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 71.24 points, or 0.43%, at 16,686.61.

