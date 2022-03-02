CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost; BoC meet in focus

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as energy shares tracked stronger crude prices, while investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 117.07 points, or 0.56%, at 21,121.58.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

