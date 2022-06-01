CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost ahead of cenbank decision

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as energy shares rose tracking crude prices, ahead of the Bank of Canada's rate decision due later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 128.36 points, or 0.62%, at 20,857.7.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

