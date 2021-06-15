CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as energy stocks gained tracking crude prices, as investors eyed the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week for cues on the tapering of its monetary policy.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 45.11 points, or 0.22%, at 20,202.76.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.