CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

May 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, buoyed by energy stocks tracking gains in oil prices, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 109.67 points, or 0.55%, at 19,884.08.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.