CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by energy stocks as crude prices gained on concerns of supply constraints, amid reports it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 43.99 points, or 0.24%, at 18,695.09.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.