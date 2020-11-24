CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by a 4% jump in energy stocks after oil prices hit their highest since March, with positive developments on a COVID-19 vaccine spurring hopes of a swift economic recovery.

* At 14:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 101.03 points, or 0.59%, at 17,195.56.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

