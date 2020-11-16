CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by a 4.7% jump in energy stocks as oil prices gained after Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 100.75 points, or 0.6%, at 16,776.39.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

