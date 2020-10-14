CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by energy stocks as oil prices gained, despite renewed fears about fuel demand recovery due to surging coronavirus cases.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.03 points, or 0.25%, at 16,551.86.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

