CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by energy stocks as oil prices rose on output shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Delta.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 53.57 points, or 0.33%, at 16,481.87.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

