CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Energy stocks helped Canada's main index open higher on Tuesday, as oil prices gained amid supply disruptions in Norway, a new hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House from hospital.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 37.41 points, or 0.23%, at 16,447.6.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.