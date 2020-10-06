US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

Energy stocks helped Canada's main index open higher on Tuesday, as oil prices gained amid supply disruptions in Norway, a new hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House from hospital.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 37.41 points, or 0.23%, at 16,447.6.

