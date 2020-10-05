CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index open higher on Monday as oil prices gained after doctors suggested U.S. President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital, a few days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 80.45 points, or 0.5%, at 16,279.7.

