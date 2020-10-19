CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy and materials strength, renewed US stimulus hopes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, supported by gains in energy and materials sector, while renewed optimism around a U.S. stimulus agreement before the presidential election lifted sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.13 points, or 0.16%, at 16,464.88.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

