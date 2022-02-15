CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as global risk sentiment improved on reports that some Russian troops near Ukraine were returning to their bases, although weakness in commodity-linked shares limited gains.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 36.43 points, or 0.17%, at 21,388.94.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

