US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on earnings boost

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as signs of a positive quarterly earnings season lifted investor sentiment, while a slide in crude prices kept most gains in check.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as signs of a positive quarterly earnings season lifted investor sentiment, while a slide in crude prices kept most gains in check.

At 09:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.1% at 21,257.51 points.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular