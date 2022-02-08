CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on earnings boost

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as signs of a positive quarterly earnings season lifted investor sentiment, while a slide in crude prices kept most gains in check.

At 09:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.1% at 21,257.51 points.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.