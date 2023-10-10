CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on dovish Fed input

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at open on Tuesday as treasury yields eased after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, while losses in healthcare stocks capped gains.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 183.47 points, or 0.95%, at 19,429.54.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

