CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on commodity-linked boost

April 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as stronger commodity prices bolstered the energy and materials sectors, although concerns around rising U.S. bond yields kept sentiment in check.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.17 points, or 0.06%, at 21,866.87.

