CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on commodity boost; Fed comments in focus

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking upbeat commodity prices ahead of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while investors also digested a drop in quarterly profits of top Canadian lenders National Bank and RBC.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 88.71 points, or 0.44%, at 20,366.12.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

