CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on commodity boost

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index jumped at the open on Friday, tracking gains in commodity prices as top consumer China eased some COVID-19 curbs.

At 09:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 107.16 points, or 0.54% to 20,097.52.

