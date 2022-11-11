US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on commodity boost

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 11, 2022 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index jumped at the open on Friday, tracking gains in commodity prices as top consumer China eased some COVID-19 curbs.

At 09:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 107.16 points, or 0.54% to 20,097.52.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.