CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on commodities boost, U.S. jobs data

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as a recovery in crude and gold prices, and stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth data for August boosted investor sentiment.

At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 157.23 points, or 0.82%, at 19,299.95.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.