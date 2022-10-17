CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on commodities boost

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index opened higher on Monday, buoyed by an uptick in crude and gold prices.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 283.57 points, or 1.55%, at 18,609.92.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

