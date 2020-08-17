CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on China stimulus

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as more stimulus by China propped up material stocks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.35 points, or 0.7%, at 16,630.96.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (OPEN)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.