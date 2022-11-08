CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on boost from utilities, material stocks

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by utility and material stocks, while Wall Street peers also gained with U.S. midterm elections underway.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 16 points, or 0.08%, at 19,561.91.

