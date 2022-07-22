CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on boost from miners, upbeat retail sales data

July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as miners got a boost from firmer metal prices and investors digested upbeat retail sales data for May.

At 14:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58.51 points, or 0.31%, at 19,121.36.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.