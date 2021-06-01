CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on boost from energy stocks, GDP data

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at open on Tuesday, aided by gains in energy stocks tracking a rise in crude oil prices and data on strong growth in the Canadian economy during the first quarter.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 206.85 points, or 1.05%, at 19,937.84.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

