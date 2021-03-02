CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on better-than expected GDP data

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in oil prices and as data showed better-than expected annualized GDP growth.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.86 points, or 0.23%, at 18,341.48.

