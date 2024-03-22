News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on better-than-expected economic data

March 22, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday and was set for weekly gains as domestic economic data raised hopes of a soft landing, while materials sector slid as prices of most commodities retreated with a strengthening U.S. dollar.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 25.78 points, or 0.12%, at 22,113.04.

