CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher led by gains in miner Iamgold

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, with Iamgold Corp leading gains after a unit of China's Zijin Mining agreed to buy stakes in some of the Canadian company's mines against the backdrop of higher gold prices.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 275.83 points, or 1.48%, at 18,896.85.

Most Popular