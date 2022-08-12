CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher; inverted yield curve triggers caution
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as the country's two main telecoms firms made headway with their merger deal, but sentiment is expected to be downbeat on worries over "soft landing" challenges for the economy.
At 09:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.1 points, or 0.25%, at 20,040.98.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
