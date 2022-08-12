US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher; inverted yield curve triggers caution

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as the country's two main telecoms firms made headway with their merger deal, but sentiment is expected to be downbeat on worries over "soft landing" challenges for the economy.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as the country's two main telecoms firms made headway with their merger deal, but sentiment is expected to be downbeat on worries over "soft landing" challenges for the economy.

At 09:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.1 points, or 0.25%, at 20,040.98.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular