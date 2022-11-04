CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, boosted by energy stocks

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday with energy and financial stocks leading the gains, as hopes of possible easing of China's strict COVID restrictions and a weaker dollar boosted commodity prices.

At 09:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 328.67 points, or 1.71%, at 19,569.89.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.