US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, boosted by energy stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 04, 2022 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday with energy and financial stocks leading the gains, as hopes of possible easing of China's strict COVID restrictions and a weaker dollar boosted commodity prices.

At 09:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 328.67 points, or 1.71%, at 19,569.89.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter