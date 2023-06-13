CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as US inflation data lifts rate pause bets

June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as a moderation in U.S. inflation boosted hopes of the Federal Reserve halting interest rate hikes this week, while energy and material stocks rose on higher commodity prices.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 76.99 points, or 0.39%, at 19,998.3.

