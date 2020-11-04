CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as U.S. election race tightens

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street as results from the U.S. presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 92.69 points, or 0.58%, at 16,031.84.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

