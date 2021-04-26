CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as tech stocks boost
April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, boosted by technology shares, as investors awaited a first-quarter earnings update from Canadian National Railway later in the day.
* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.76 points, or 0.09%, at 19,120.09.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
