CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as tech, energy shares rise

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher at open on Tuesday, aided by gains in technology and energy shares, while investors remained cautious ahead of a reading on U.S. inflation later this week.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 20.87 points, or 0.1%, at 21,577.41.

