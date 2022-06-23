CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as tech, energy shares gain

June 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as a retreat in U.S. bond yields lifted technology stocks and a rebound in crude prices supported energy shares.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 37.28 points, or 0.2%, at 19,041.32.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

