CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as tech, energy shares boost

Amal S
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, aided by gains in technology and energy shares, although trading volumes are likely to be low because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.19 points, or 0.23%, at 21,597.62.

