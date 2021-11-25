CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as tech, energy shares boost

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, aided by gains in technology and energy shares, although trading volumes are likely to be low because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.19 points, or 0.23%, at 21,597.62.

