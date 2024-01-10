CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as tech, consumer discretionary stocks boost

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally higher on Wednesday boosted by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors await U.S. inflation data later this week for potential clues on interest rate cuts.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.91 points, or 0.11%, at 20,993.89. (Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru) ((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

