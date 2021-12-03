US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as stronger oil prices lift energy stocks

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, aided by energy stocks as oil prices jumped nearly 3%, with upbeat earnings from Bank of Montreal providing further boosting sentiment.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.18 points, or 0.12%, at 20,786.21.

