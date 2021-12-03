CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as stronger oil prices lift energy stocks

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, aided by energy stocks as oil prices jumped nearly 3%, with upbeat earnings from Bank of Montreal providing further boosting sentiment.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.18 points, or 0.12%, at 20,786.21.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.